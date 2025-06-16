The Semiconductor Manufacturing and Advanced Research with Twins USA, or SMART USA, Institute is offering $50 million to advance the use of digital twins for domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

The public-private partnership said it is seeking innovations that can enhance the design, packaging, assembly and testing of chips in the United States and build a skilled American workforce.

What SMART USA is Looking For

SMART USA published its first member project solicitation on June 11. According to the solicitation, member organizations are invited to submit collaborative proposals for digital twins projects.

The institute is interested in deploying digital twins to optimize the process of producing and packaging semiconductors, expanding access to community Colleges and other Workforce and Community Programs for workforce development, and creating a library of educational content and training programs.

Multiple projects will be selected to receive $500,000 to $20 million. Funding is from the Department of Commerce’s CHIPS Research and Development Office, industry and academic institutions.

“This solicitation represents a critical milestone in our mission to revolutionize semiconductor manufacturing through digital twin technology,” shared Todd Younkin, executive director of SMART USA. “By bringing together the best minds from industry and academia, we’re accelerating the development of digital twin innovations that will reduce costs, improve yields, and strengthen America’s semiconductor supply chain.”

SMART USA Summit

In line with the solicitation, SMART USA will host an event where members can learn more about the funding opportunity and build relationships with other organizations.

The SMART USA Summit will be held on June 26 and 27 in Arlington, Virginia.