Drone manufacturer Skydio has secured from the Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs a contract worth up to $74 million whose aim is to improve counternarcotics and law enforcement with the help of autonomous drones.

Scope of Contract

The California-based company said Friday that under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, it will provide the Skydio X10D small unscrewed aircraft system, which is included on the Defense Innovation Unit Blue UAS list. The list identifies drones that have been cleared by the Department of Defense for use in government missions.

The contract, which supports the Trump Administration’s “Unleashing Drone Dominance” executive order and benefits U.S. personnel as well as partner nations, will also provide training, software and ongoing support.

Remarks by Skydio’s Adam Bry

Adam Bry, CEO and co-founder of Skydio said the award highlights the State Department’s commitment to peace through strength by prioritizing American technology and manufacturing to address global security challenges.

“Skydio’s selection is a reflection of our success in delivering for our customers in the national security and law enforcement sectors, as well as the increasing importance of reliable autonomous flight systems in modern military and civilian applications,” he added.