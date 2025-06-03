Sean Papso understands better than anyone how important AI is to U.S. national security. As executive vice president at Invictus Corporate Strategy & Growth , Papso is working with customers to integrate AI into cyber defenses at every level.

Papso has over 15 years experience driving strategic expansion and operational excellence in defense and intelligence. He increased annual revenue at Invictus from $50 million to over $300 million, securing a multi-billion-dollar contract for a transformative intelligence community enterprise initiative. Papso also transformed business operations by consolidating functional support systems into a centralized corporate strategy office and implemented an enhanced quality management system.

Papso sat down with ExecutiveBiz for his first Executive Spotlight, where he discussed closing strategic gaps to protect critical AI technologies and infrastructure, leveraging cybersecurity in the Federal Aviation Administration’s NextGen air traffic control modernization and critical space technologies.

Find out more about paradigm-shifting space technologies at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Air and Space Summit on July 31! Discover business opportunities at a keynote by Space Force Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. Michael Guetlein. Learn about modernization initiatives at the Resilient Energy Architectures for Sustained Space Operations panel. Boost your business at the capitol region’s premier GovCon conference series. Sign up now !

ExecutiveBiz: I saw that Invictus President and COO Nick Andersen testified before the House about trade secrets and the global AI arms race. He said that the U.S. has two to five years to close strategic gaps to protect critical AI technologies and infrastructure. Why is this topic important? What are these critical AI technologies and infrastructure the U.S. needs to protect and how do you propose the U.S. protect them?

Papso: Like Nick, I also consider protecting AI technologies and infrastructure to be a national security imperative. The global AI arms race is of paramount importance. Our adversaries are moving fast to develop or even steal advanced AI capabilities. The critical AI technologies and infrastructure we must safeguard include the algorithms and models that power AI, the massive datasets that train them and the specialized computing platforms—from semiconductors to cloud systems—that they run on. If we fail to protect these assets, we risk losing our strategic edge. The U.S. needs to approach this challenge with wartime urgency: treating AI systems as critical infrastructure, shoring them up with robust cybersecurity and proactively hunting down vulnerabilities before our adversaries can exploit them.

At Invictus, we are tackling this challenge head-on by leveraging AI to secure AI. We have developed proprietary AI-driven platforms that simulate real-world cyber-attacks to uncover zero-day vulnerabilities ahead of our adversaries. These technologies are already compressing vulnerability analysis timelines from weeks to minutes, scanning systems at machine speeds to spot weaknesses that would have previously taken teams of analysts far longer to identify. That dramatic acceleration isn’t just about efficiency—it’s giving our customers a mission-critical edge. A vulnerability that might have remained hidden for weeks can now be discovered and patched almost immediately, keeping critical mission systems one step ahead of threats. In practice, this means we’re turning the tables on attackers—instead of reacting to breaches, we’re finding and fixing potential exploits proactively, before they can be used against us.

Yet protecting AI is not only about finding vulnerabilities quickly, it’s also about integrating AI into our cyber defenses at every level. We are working with our customers to weave these advanced systems into secure enclave operations that support national-level cyber defense, providing continuous risk visualization and real-time operational reporting to our cyber defenders. In these high-security environments, our AI tools monitor network activity, flag anomalies and help paint a clear, up-to-the-minute picture of the threat landscape. This integration means decision-makers can see emerging threats at a glance and act on them immediately, confident that AI is actively safeguarding the digital high ground.

Looking ahead, my vision for Invictus is to leverage these capabilities as part of the Golden Dome initiative—to build a comprehensive security shield around America’s AI infrastructure and secure the data, algorithms and systems that will underwrite the next generation of warfare and intelligence operations. We recognize that the algorithms and datasets powering tomorrow’s missions will be as decisive as any physical weapon and defending them is non-negotiable.

One of the most anticipated GovCon networking events of the year is fast-approaching: The Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Air and Space Summit on July 31. This is your best opportunity to learn how the Air Force and Space Force are leveraging AI in future requirements. Discover potential partnerships on the Golden Dome missile defense system . Tickets are selling fast, don’t miss out!

ExecutiveBiz: Invictus is contributing to the FAA’s NextGen air traffic control modernization effort with cybersecurity services. How did Invictus get involved with this program? Why is cybersecurity so important to the US air traffic control system?

Papso: Our involvement with the FAA’s NextGen air traffic control modernization initiative began with our reputation as a cybersecurity leader in the intelligence community, coupled with relationships with key FAA mission stakeholders. We approached National Airspace System modernization with a clear understanding of their challenges: As the aviation ecosystem becomes increasingly digital and interconnected, cybersecurity must be embedded from the outset, not added as an afterthought. Invictus was brought in to lead cybersecurity efforts for the FAA’s Surveillance Services division, ensuring that emerging technologies like Global Positioning System-based tracking systems and advanced procedural separation tools are secure by design. This role requires balancing mission-critical performance with robust security controls, all while coordinating across multiple FAA programs and stakeholders.

A significant aspect of our work involves supporting the FAA’s transition from legacy Time Division Multiplexing, a.k.a. TDM, systems to modern Internet Protocol-based communications. As the FAA migrates from TDM to IP-based communications, Invictus is playing a pivotal role in securing this transition. Legacy TDM systems, while reliable, are being phased out by telecommunications providers, necessitating a shift to IP-based infrastructure. This migration is not merely a technical upgrade. It represents a fundamental change in how air traffic data is transmitted and managed. Our team ensures that as these new IP-based systems are implemented, they are fortified against cyber threats, maintaining the integrity and availability of critical NAS communications.

In parallel, we helped the FAA stand up its first agency-level penetration testing program—an enterprise initiative that reached initial operating capability in under 12 months, despite the challenges of a nationwide lockdown during COVID. Our team developed a comprehensive testing strategy, focusing on high-priority systems that support surveillance, command and control, and data distribution. By integrating penetration testing into the FAA’s continuous monitoring processes, we’ve enabled early discovery of previously unknown vulnerabilities, allowing for proactive planning and mitigation, rather than reactive fixes. This approach has improved strategic programmatic planning and cybersecurity risk management across all levels of FAA leadership.

Cybersecurity is paramount to the U.S. NAS because any compromise can result in immediate, real-world consequences. The FAA’s NextGen program aims to increase the safety, capacity and resiliency of flight, and our cybersecurity efforts are integral to achieving these goals. By embedding security into new control systems, radars and the data they utilize, we help ensure the safety of flight and the ability to quickly mitigate damage from natural disasters or mechanical failures. Our work not only protects the integrity of the NAS but also reinforces the FAA’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and security in aviation.

ExecutiveBiz: What are some trends you have noticed in government contracting so far in 2025?

Papso: The federal contracting landscape is undergoing significant transformation, driven by a confluence of policy shifts, technological advancements, evolving workforce dynamics and uncertainties around the incorporation of the Department of Government Efficiency. One of the most prominent trends is the federal government’s push towards modular, performance-based contracting. Agencies are increasingly favoring contracts that emphasize measurable outcomes and flexibility over rigid, long-term commitments. This shift allows for more agile procurement processes, enabling the government to adapt quickly to changing needs and technologies. Federal agencies have increasingly turned to other transaction authority agreements for acquisitions, particularly in fast-moving mission areas like space. This surge in OTA use is a direct response to the well-known limitations of traditional Federal Acquisition Regulations/Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement-based contracting, which, while thorough, often moves too slowly for the innovation-heavy projects these domains demand. OTA agreements give the government a flexible mechanism to cut through red tape and rapidly field new capabilities in step with mission tempo. The Trump Administration has signaled strong support for OTA use, aligning with broader acquisition reform goals outlined in Executive Order 14265, which encourages modernization and streamlining of defense acquisitions to accelerate the deployment of critical technologies. This shift toward agile, innovation-focused acquisition models underscores a recognition at the policy level that, in an era of rapidly evolving technologies and threats, procurement must keep pace with mission needs.

From a traditional procurement standpoint, I am seeing more and more labor-based procurements favoring cost-type contracting with incentive fee structures and more clearly defined scopes of work over previously used time and materials or labor hour contracts. This shift is both pragmatic and strategic. Cost-type vehicles enable the government to secure highly specialized talent at market-competitive rates, unencumbered by fixed labor categories that may not reflect evolving mission demands. They also allow for greater flexibility in program execution, managing to performance objectives and deliverable outcomes rather than rigid staffing levels. This flexibility is especially valuable in dynamic mission environments like cyber, where priorities shift quickly and programmatic agility is critical. Additionally, the inclusion of incentive fee structures promotes sustained high performance while giving contractors the room to innovate within a well-defined cost ceiling. It’s a model that rewards responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars without compromising on capability, speed or workforce quality.

Finally, workforce dynamics continue to shape federal contracting in fundamental ways. Over the past five years, the rise of remote and hybrid work models have redefined how contractors engage with federal agencies, often creating geographic and logistical complexities. Many security-cleared personnel relocated during the pandemic, moving further from customer sites, but are now returning to stricter in-person attendance policies. At Invictus, we have worked closely with our government partners to address these challenges, balancing mission readiness while acknowledging the modern expectations of our employees. We’ve implemented adaptive workforce solutions that maintain operational continuity while preserving talent, including rotational hybrid models, geographically distributed teams and contingency coverage. In my opinion, however, this challenge is far from over. I believe we’re only beginning to see the long-term implications as agencies reconcile operational demands with workforce realities. These implications will be even more exacerbated with regards to cleared talent and classified programs.

ExecutiveBiz: What space technologies and programs is Invictus involved in? What are the critical space technologies moving forward?

Papso: Our work in space is grounded in the understanding that space is no longer a benign operating environment. The growing weaponization of space, the surge in commercial constellations and our increasing dependence on orbital assets for both civil and defense operations have redefined how we approach security in this theater. At Invictus, we’re leaning into that shift by actively supporting initiatives that bridge cyber and space operations, helping government stakeholders plan, design and defend mission architectures that span both earth and orbit. One of the most dynamic areas we’re focused on is the integration of commercial satellite communications, particularly low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellations, into secure and resilient communications ecosystems. These systems offer tremendous promise in achieving resiliency, but they also introduce meaningful challenges around data assurance, multi-network interoperability and trust boundaries.

We are working alongside our customers to ensure these commercial platforms can be brought into mission environments without compromising classification protocols or cyber posture. For example, we’re supporting the FAA in evaluating the application of leading commercial LEO technology within national airspace communications systems, helping it assess both the operational performance and the cyber resilience of next-generation satellite communications in regulated environments. This transition is far from trivial. Commercial LEO architectures operate with entirely different control planes, update cycles and dependency models than traditional military or FAA systems. This introduces a new layer of complexity around access control, encryption, telemetry validation and threat detection at altitude. Integration requires not just hardware compatibility, but a rethinking of how command, control and mission assurance are delivered across hybrid constellations. At Invictus, we’re leveraging our extensive cybersecurity and mission systems expertise to address these challenges head on to implement continuous monitoring for spaceborne data pathways and generate the risk artifacts our federal partners need to certify and trust these technologies.

As we look to the future, the integration of advanced space technologies is paramount for maintaining a strategic edge over adversarial threats. We must continue to prioritize the development of systems that ensure resilient, secure and continuous operations—even in contested or denied environments. Key among these are space-based communications platforms that can preserve command and control when terrestrial infrastructure is compromised. Such systems must be capable of autonomous operation, intelligent data routing and maintaining mission continuity without centralized dependencies. Dual-use technologies are also critical, allowing for rapid scaling by leveraging commercial LEO constellations, space-based ISR capabilities and orbital edge computing. These technologies must meet the rigorous security and mission assurance standards required by the national security community.

Furthermore, initiatives like Golden Dome underscore the strategic necessity of a layered defense architecture—one that integrates space-based sensors, terrestrial systems and interceptors into a unified operational framework. In an era where threats can originate from multiple vectors and evolve in real time, no single layer of defense is sufficient on its own. A truly resilient security posture requires multi-domain redundancy, dynamic coordination across orbital and terrestrial assets, and the ability to detect, track and neutralize threats throughout their lifecycles. The future of national defense lies in this kind of interconnected, adaptive infrastructure, where space is not just a vantage point, but is an active, integrated layer of deterrence and response. As adversaries develop more sophisticated missile and anti-satellite capabilities, maintaining this layered resilience will be central to preserving both strategic stability and decision dominance.