Salesforce Products Achieve FedRAMP High Authorization

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has granted High Level authorization to four Salesforce cloud technologies, namely Agentforce, Data Cloud, Marketing Cloud and Tableau Next.

FedRAMP Certification

Salesforce said Wednesday the certification allows U.S. public sector agencies to use the cloud tools with their most sensitive unclassified data, helping them enhance constituent services, improve efficiency and support overburdened staff through secure digital tools.

The authorization followed rigorous assessments by the Joint Authorization Board, which includes chief information officers from the Departments of Homeland Security, Defense and General Services Administration.

Nasi Jasayeri, executive vice president and general manager of public sector at Salesforce, commented, “Public sector organizations have to move at the speed of their missions while maintaining the highest levels of trust and security. Salesforce empowers agencies to do both without compromising.”

Salesforce’s FedRAMP High-Authorized Cloud Products

Agentforce lets agencies use autonomous artificial intelligence agents to handle tasks quickly and efficiently, freeing up staff.

Data Cloud connects data from different sources like apps, warehouses and business systems using simple tools and zero copy integration to eliminate silos.

Meanwhile, Marketing Cloud supports personalized and secure communication with constituents at every stage of outreach.

Lastly, Tableau Next provides clear and actionable insights to help government leaders make faster and smarter decisions.