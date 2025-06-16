Former U.S. Secret Service Deputy Director Ron Rowe has been appointed as a senior adviser of the Chertoff Group. The global security firm announced last Thursday Rowe will join a team of senior advisers. He will focus on security engagements with Fortune 500 clients in his new role.

Commenting on his appointment, Rowe said, “I am excited to contribute to such a distinguished team that values its client relationships and expertly guides them through today’s complex challenges.”

Chertoff Group CEO and co-founder Chad Sweet welcomed Rowe’s appointment. “We are proud to have him join the team and advise our clients on solving their most pressing security challenges,” he said.

Who Is Ron Rowe?

Before joining the Chertoff Group, Rowe was with the Secret Service for 26 years and was most recently the agency’s acting director after Kimberly Cheatle resigned in July. As acting director, he undertook a strategic restructuring of the service’s organizational framework, adopted new technologies to boost operations and made changes to safety and security protocols.

Rowe also worked as a senior adviser at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and as a senior policy adviser at the White House’s Office of the Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator. In addition to his role at the Chertoff Group, he currently serves as a principal at Equis Strategy Group.