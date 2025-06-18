Former FBI official Robert Lee shared in a LinkedIn post Tuesday his appointment as vice president of strategic growth for technology services provider i3. His new role, which mainly serves law enforcement and national security agencies, calls for expanding and advancing i3’s digital transformation services, Nick Nguyen, company CEO said in a LinkedIn announcement of Lee’s appointment.

Robert Lee’s Career

Immediately before joining i3, Lee had a three-year stint as principal product manager of Two Six Technologies, according to his LinkedIn profile. He retired as a unit chief and supervisory special agent at the Department of Justice in June 2022.

According to Nguyen’s LinkedIn post, Lee will contribute to i3 his more than 23 years of experience in the FBI and the Intelligence Community. His previous IC roles include leading the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force that the FBI hosts.

Lee holds a master of science degree in biodefense and biosecurity from the University of Maryland and bachelor of science in microbiological sciences and immunology from the University of Florida