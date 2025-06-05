Rob Aalseth Named Parsons Multi-Domain Defense Solutions SVP

Rob Aalseth announced on LinkedIn Wednesday that he has been appointed senior vice president of multi-domain defense solutions at Parsons .

Career History

The executive most recently served as SVP of the space business unit at BlueHalo , where he managed profit and loss for the company’s defense business sector. Before that, he was the senior space technical director at Anduril Industries for nearly two years.

Aalseth spent over two years at RTX as the executive director of strategic systems. He was initially part of Raytheon, where he was the senior director of ISR programs. In this role, he served as program area director and general manager responsible for space intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, satellite communications, and battle management, command and control, or BMC2, program portfolio. He briefly held the role of chief space architect when he joined Raytheon.

The Parsons SVP spent nearly four years at the U.S. Air Force Space Command as the chief of the special capabilities division. Prior to that, he was with the Department of Defense as deputy director of battlespace awareness and director of enabling systems. He also worked as a counterspace systems manager at Northrop Grumman, leading the space system mission design teams in developing concept designs and system integration.

Aalseth served in the Air Force for almost eight years. He was the chief of space control technology and program manager for both counter space C2 and USAFE global C2 systems. Earlier in his career, he served as operations crew commander and chief of the communications support element and the network control center.