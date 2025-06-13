Rick Hubbard Named Chief Scientist at Core4ce

Core4ce has named Rick Hubbard as one of its chief scientists, the company’s highest technical rank. Hubbard will define which technologies the company will pursue, identify investments, serve as its representative in national technical forums and collaborate with other business units, the Virginia-based company announced in its LinkedIn page. He will be part of a group of chief scientists that includes Curtis Arnold, Jackie Lawrence and Mark Poe.

Rick Hubbard’s Career Highlights

Before being appointed chief scientist, Hubbard led Core4ce’s Autonomy, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Lab under its Advanced Mission Solutions business unit. He was also previously a chief engineer at Core4ce subsidiary Azimuth Corporation and business development lead at Etegent Technologies.

Comments by Core4ce’s Todd Harbour

Commenting on Hubbard’s appointment, Core4ce Managing Partner and Chief Technology Officer Todd Harbour said, “Rick is a natural fit for this appointment—not only because of his technical leadership, but because of his ability to build trust, drive action, and inspire the next generation of talent at Core4ce.”