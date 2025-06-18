Rancher Government Solutions has partnered with Oracle to equip federal agencies with advanced, secure and high-performing edge-to-cloud computing technologies for mission-critical tasks and secure container operations using Kubernetes.

RGS said Tuesday the strategic partnership, under the Oracle PartnerNetwork partner program, will leverage Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to provide government agencies with edge-to-cloud computing capabilities tailored to their needs.

Edge-to-Cloud Computing Technologies

Through the partnership, federal agencies can access advanced edge-to-cloud computing capabilities, including RGS Manager, a hardened Kubernetes management system for cloud and edge operations, and RKE2, a Kubernetes distribution with automated deployment, scaling and self-healing features designed for sensitive workloads. They can also utilize OCI Roving Edge Infrastructure, a cloud platform that provides OCI services, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities in disconnected environments.

The collaboration also offers end-to-end security and compliance, which protects mission applications from development to deployment through cybersecurity alignment with STIG, FIPS 140-2/3 and Zero Trust framework. In addition, agencies can access AI/ML optimization at the edge, which supports OCI Roving Edge capabilities.

“Oracle is committed to supporting the critical missions of government agencies with the most secure, performant and distributed cloud solutions available,” said Pat Mungovan , senior vice president of Oracle government, defense and intelligence.