Raytheon and Northrop Grumman have tested the Highly Loaded Grain, or HLG, solid rocket motors for the U.S. Army’s Next-Generation Short-Range Interceptor, also known as NGSRI.

The HLG propellant technology will work to increase the energy output and extend the range of NGSRI, the Army’s short-range missile that can be fired from a tripod, vehicle and shoulder launcher, RTX said Thursday.

Praise for HLG Solid Rocket Motors

The tests highlighted “our ability to rapidly develop this transformational air defense capability, which can defeat a variety of airborne threats,” according to Tom Laliberty, president of land and air defense systems at Raytheon.

“Alongside Northrop Grumman, Raytheon is delivering cutting-edge technology to protect our warfighters,” he added.

“Developed and demonstrated in five months, this innovative HLG motor provides increased speed, range, effectiveness and mission flexibility in a very small package,” noted Frank DeMauro, vice president and general manager of weapon systems at Northrop.

Details of the HLG Tests

During the tests, Raytheon and Northrop carried out three static firings in various environments and conducted a ballistic flight demonstration.

The companies plan to conduct additional flight tests for the rocket motors in the coming months.