Raft and Appian have partnered to develop a contested logistics cloud platform at the tactical edge in the Indo-Pacific Command, unifying logistics and warfighting data to enhance readiness and accelerate decision-making for U.S. forces.

Shubhi Mishra , founder and CEO of Raft and a two-time Wash100 winner, said in a statement Tuesday, “This partnership brings together the best in data fusion and process automation to solve it—fast, at scale, and where it matters most.”

She noted, “Contested logistics in INDOPACOM is one of the hardest problems the military faces.”

Raft-Appian Partnership Details

The collaboration integrates Raft’s autonomous and real-time data fusion with Appian’s secure process orchestration to tackle the challenge of sustaining distributed operations across the vast Indo-Pacific theater.

The joint effort aims to meet rising strategic challenges in the region, where even small delays or data gaps can jeopardize mission success.

Raft’s AI-driven data fusion supports over 25 federal agencies, including the U.S. Air Force and Space Force. Meanwhile, Appian’s platform is trusted by the Department of Defense and the Armed Forces.