"Seal of the United States Department of the Air Force," by Arthur E. DuBois, Licensed under Public domain

The Department of the Air Force has awarded Q-Tech, a technology company based in Ohio, a $430 million contract for technical data support.

The Technical Data Support Services Enterprise, or TDSSe3, contract has a nine-year period of performance, including one five-year options, according to an award notice posted on SAM.gov. Work will be performed at military sites in Georgia, Utah, Oklahoma and other locations whenever needed.

TDSSe3 Contract Details

TDSSe3 covers the management of technical orders and engineering data in support of Air Force Sustainment Center and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center missions.

The award is made as a small business set aside. Q-Tech is a joint venture between SierTeK, service-disabled veteran-owned small business, and CDO Technologies, which serves as mentor-partner for the JV.

TDSSe3 is a continuation of the services Digitized Schematic Solutions provided the Air Force under a $260 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract awarded in 2020 and expired in March 2025.