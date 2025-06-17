Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, will supply TJ150 engines for integration into the Leidos Black Arrow small cruise missile under a contract with Dynetics, a Leidos company.

The compact, high-performance turbojet engine production work already began in April, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2026, RTX said Monday, adding that the contract builds on preliminary integration studies with Pratt & Whitney that commenced in 2023.

TJ150 High-Rate Production

Pratt & Whitney uses additive manufacturing techniques to enable engine production flexibility and expand supply base solutions.

“Our TJ150 engines exemplify the modified off-the-shelf solutions that Pratt & Whitney has available for advanced and cost-efficient effectors at scale,” said Chris Hugill, executive director of Pratt & Whitney GATORWORKS. “Production capacity is in place today, ahead of demand, which strongly positions our TJ150 engine for a range of high-rate production scenarios.”

The TJ150 delivers 150 pounds of thrust, enabling it to operate at high altitudes, and is designed to power various autonomous systems and weapons for domestic and international customers.

According to Mark Miller, senior vice president for missile and aviation systems at Leidos, a TJ150-equipped Black Arrow completed a successful guided test flight in late 2024.

“The ability to rely on a proven propulsion system like the TJ150 frees up our team to focus on optimizing the missile to meet the needs of the strike weapons community,” Miller said.