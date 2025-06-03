in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Pax Environmental Wins Spot on $100M Navy IDIQ for Archeological Study

Emblem of the United States Navy by the U.S. Navy, Licensed under Public domain
Pax Environmental Wins Spot on $100M Navy IDIQ for Archeological Study - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Navy has awarded Pax Environmental a spot on a $99.9 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to carry out cultural resources-related studies and archeological survey work.

Under the firm-fixed-price IDIQ, Pax Environmental will conduct investigations, prepare historic and archaeological documents, and implement plans to advance provisions of the amended National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the Department of Defense said Friday. The law seeks to preserve historic and archaeological sites in the United States and requires federal agencies to consider the effects of their operations on historic properties.

Contract Details

The government also selected Alta Archaeological Consulting, ASM Affiliates, Statistical Research and ERG-Terracon Joint Venture after receiving nine proposals when the opportunity was competitively procured via SAM.gov. Along with Pax Environmental, they will execute the contract’s work requirements in various U.S. locations, including California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. The chosen contractors will work until April 2033.

At the time of the award, the Navy will obligate $5,000 to each of the contract awardees using its fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds, which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The succeeding funding will be made available at the task order level as contracting actions occur. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest in San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Derrick Henry

James Johnson Named SVP of Space Solutions at Parsons - top government contractors - best government contracting event
James Johnson Named SVP of Space Solutions at Parsons
Truyo, Carahsoft Partner to Bring AI Governance Platform to Public Sector - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Truyo, Carahsoft Partner to Bring AI Governance Platform to Public Sector