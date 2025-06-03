The U.S. Navy has awarded Pax Environmental a spot on a $99.9 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to carry out cultural resources-related studies and archeological survey work.

Under the firm-fixed-price IDIQ, Pax Environmental will conduct investigations, prepare historic and archaeological documents, and implement plans to advance provisions of the amended National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the Department of Defense said Friday. The law seeks to preserve historic and archaeological sites in the United States and requires federal agencies to consider the effects of their operations on historic properties.

Contract Details

The government also selected Alta Archaeological Consulting, ASM Affiliates, Statistical Research and ERG-Terracon Joint Venture after receiving nine proposals when the opportunity was competitively procured via SAM.gov. Along with Pax Environmental, they will execute the contract’s work requirements in various U.S. locations, including California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. The chosen contractors will work until April 2033.

At the time of the award, the Navy will obligate $5,000 to each of the contract awardees using its fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds, which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The succeeding funding will be made available at the task order level as contracting actions occur. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest in San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.