Parsons Books New $94M Air Base Air Defense Task Order

Parsons will enhance the command-and-control and early warning capabilities of U.S. Air Force bases in Europe and Africa under a new $94.5 million task order.

Mother IDIQ Contract

The task award provides a one-year base period and two one-year options, the company said Tuesday. The task order was issued under the Air Base Air Defense, or ABAD, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which Parsons secured in July 2021 to build, operate and maintain a layered base security system for U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. The IDIQ award is valued a potential $953 million, with a 10-year period of performance.

In March 2023, secured an earlier $18 million task order under the IDIQ contract to support USAFE-AFAFRICA’s establishment of a defense system against cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles. The ABAD program is geared primarily at maturing an all-domain system composed of commercial and government off-the-shelf hardware and software for the protection of existing and future USAF air bases.

Remarks by Mike Kushin

Mike Kushin, president of defense and intelligence at Parsons, said the new task order reaffirms the company’s leadership in providing innovative tools for defending U.S. warfighters globally.

“Our tailored solutions, all-domain expertise, and next-generation commercial detect and defeat capabilities enable us to deliver constant and reliable protection to the U.S. Air Force,” the Parsons executive remarked.