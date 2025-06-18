Orion Space Solutions has completed the test readiness review , or TRR, for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Ouija program taking the very low Earth orbit mission one step closer to deployment since its initiation in 2022.

The Arcfield subsidiary said Tuesday the completion of the TRR confirms the Ouija nanosatellite space vehicle’s readiness for VLEO’s demanding environment.

Get insights on the Ouija program and other initiatives advancing air and space defense. Register to attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Air and Space Summit and join the conversation.

Ionospheric Data Collection

The Ouija nanosatellite, scheduled for launch in late summer 2025, is intended to study the ionosphere’s F2 layer to determine how high-frequency, or HF, signals travel.

The nanosatellite, capable of long-duration missions in VLEO, will utilize ionospheric and HF sensors and instruments to collect data from the F2 layer, which will be used to study the HF noise environment in space and evaluate real-time HF propagation models.

The nanosatellite’s instruments, which will be utilized during the Ouija mission, include Langmuir probes, RF impedance probes, HF sounders, atomic oxygen sensors, science magnetometers, floating potential probes, and accelerometers.

Kevin Kelly on the Ouija Program