Firefly Aerospace has announced a $50 million investment from Northrop Grumman for advancing the production of Eclipse, a medium launch vehicle that the two companies are developing.

In a press release published Thursday, Firefly said the spacecraft builds on its Alpha space vehicle and Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket. Eclipse is being designed to deliver significant improvements in power, performance, production cadence and payload capacity. It uses avionics from the Antares program with additional upgrades, including a larger 5.4-meter payload fairing; the Antares 330 first stage that Firefly is developing; and improved versions of Alpha’s propulsion systems and carbon composite structures.

Support for National Security Missions

Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace, said Eclipse could carry 16 metric tons of payload to orbit, a capability that would enable it to support the National Security Space Launch Lane 1 program and launch proliferated constellations in low, medium and geostationary Earth orbits. It could also lift off space station resupply missions and scientific payloads for domestic and international markets.

“Eclipse gives customers the right balance between payload capacity and affordability,” said Wendy Williams, vice president and general manager for launch and missile defense systems at Northrop Grumman. “Our partnership with Firefly builds on our capacity to provide crucial spaced-based communication, observation, and exploration for civil and national security customers.”

Eclipse Development Progress

Northrop and Firefly are currently focused on Eclipse flight hardware qualification testing, with more than 60 engine hot fire tests performed to date. The medium launch vehicle’s maiden flight is expected as early as 2026.