Nooks has closed its $25 million Series A funding round , which is expected to support business growth and innovation.

Nooks Series A Backers

The classified-infrastructure-as-a-service model provider said Monday that Zigg Capital, Upper90, SAIC and Lockheed Martin backed the investment. The funding round showcases a strategic collaboration among seasoned investors, major defense contractors and technology experts.

The investment partners, recognizing Nooks’ proven success in key markets in Arlington, Virginia, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and El Segundo, California, are working with the company to establish itself as a leading source of adaptable and scalable classified infrastructure.

Securing Classified Infrastructure

Nooks is committed to providing government agencies, contractors and industry innovators with secure, modern and cost-effective access to classified facilities. The company has leveraged the Strategic Funding Increase, or STRATFI, program and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Prospero contract to integrate advanced technologies and optimize processes in classified workspaces. The new $25 million investment is intended to fast-track efforts to bridge infrastructure gaps and foster quicker collaboration.

Remarks by Nooks CEO

“The defense industrial base needs Nooks to be successful if our country is going to be competitive in the 21st century,” said Sean Blackman , CEO of Nooks.

“The national security community is spending far too much time and too much cost on bespoke and specialized secure infrastructure – there is a way to dramatically increase speed and efficiency for everyone that Nooks is aggressively pursuing,” he added.