The Professional Services Council appointed two new members to its board of directors and announced 48 new member companies during its board meeting on June 11.

New PSC Board Members

The new board members are Steve Schorer and Brandon Muniz, PSC said Thursday. Schorer is the chairman, president and CEO of Peraton. He is also a three-time recipient of the Wash100 Award. Muniz is the CEO of HeiTech Services, a provider of staffing, management and technical capabilities.

Jim Carroll, PSC’s CEO, conveyed his organization’s anticipation of the leadership and expertise that the new directors will contribute.

“With their guidance, PSC will continue to drive innovation, foster industry–government collaboration and advocate for policies that enable our members to deliver critical services to government,” Carrol said.

New PSC Company Members

Besides the two appointments, the PSC board also announced its unanimous approval of the council membership of the following companies:

3wire

6e Technologies

A Frame Solutions

A3

Agile Defense

Ahead of the Times

Amivero

Axle Informatics

BluJuniper

C&W Consulting

CIRI

Claroty

ClearanceJobs

Cogent

Collaborate Up

Cybersecurity Growth Partners

DTC Global Services

Excel Technologies

ExpediteInfoTech

Fortuna Solutions

GovAllies

GovSignals

Gray Rock Consulting

Human Cap Consult Consortium HumanTouch

Hunton

IEM

Integral Federal

ISN Corp

ITC Federal

Kearney

Kipps Desanto

Luke J McCormack & Associates

MO Studio

Morgan Business Consulting

MSI Consulting

Nooks

PCI

Pope Universal

Saalex

Skeo Consulting

Stagwell Global

Summit Human Capital – Federal

Truvante

Unissant

WellPact

YRCI

Zeneth

Founded in 1972, PSC now includes more than 400 member companies, representing small, medium and large enterprises. The council advocates for its members’ interest in providing the government with technology and professional services. Its members can access the council’s market intelligence, programming and networking activities. They are served through the five PSC councils on acquisition and business policy, civilian policy, defense and intelligence, international development, and technology and innovation.