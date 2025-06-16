Muon Space raised $89.5 million from Congruent Ventures and other investors in the aerospace startup’s recently closed Series B1 funding round.

The funding includes $44.5 million in equity and $45 million in credit facilities, the company said.

During its initial Series B funding round in August 2024, Muon received $56.7 million from new and existing investors , including Activate Capital, Acme Capital, Costanoa Ventures, Radical Ventures and Congruent Ventures. The new capital brings the company’s total Series B funding to $146 million.

Muon Space Closes Recent Funding Round

The fresh funds will support Muon’s efforts to expand operations, increase satellite production, integrate satellite components and build its global ground station network.

Muon increased its workforce by 50 percent in December 2024. The startup also opened a 130,000-square-foot facility in San Jose, California, where it will manufacture and test spacecraft.

In addition, the funding will also enable the company to deploy its full-stack, automated constellation operations platform.

Muon Halo includes integrated hardware and software stacks that enable customers to optimize every phase of the mission. The satellite constellation platform supports faster time-to-orbit and enhanced mission performance.

“High-performance constellations require the speed, cost, consistency, and performance of volume production – they can’t be built one satellite at a time,” according to Jonny Dyer, CEO of the California-based firm. “We are building the world’s first automated, high-mix, high-volume constellation manufacturing system. It’s always been about the mission – now we’re delivering it at scale.”

Muon reported over $100 million in new contracts signed in 2024. It includes an agreement with SNC for the development and delivery of three radio frequency satellites as part of its Vindler constellation.