in News

MORSE Corp Opens Office in Seattle

MORSE Corp logo
MORSE Corp Opens Office in Seattle - top government contractors - best government contracting event

MORSE Corp, a defense technology services provider, has opened a new office in Seattle, Washington. This marks its third location in the U.S. and its first presence on the West Coast.

The expansion aims to strengthen support for key Department of Defense clients, including Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport, the company said Friday.

MORSE is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and opened a satellite office in Arlington, Virginia, in 2024.

MORSE Seattle Office Leadership

Eddy Scott, division leader and portfolio lead of test range automation, will lead the Seattle office. A MORSE veteran since 2017, Scott previously worked in the Cambridge office.

“Having seen MORSE grow from ten people to the company it is today, I couldn’t be more excited about the prospect of opening our first west coast office,” Scott said.

He added, “We look forward to engaging the area’s exceptional technical talent, working to provide solutions to the local DoD community, and overall expanding our impact across the region.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Maximus Unveils Updated Total Experience Management Platform - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Maximus Unveils Updated Total Experience Management Platform
Advanced Concepts Enterprises Wins $96M Task Order to Support AFSOC Aircrew Instruction - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Advanced Concepts Enterprises Wins $96M Task Order to Support AFSOC Aircrew Instruction