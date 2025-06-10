MORSE Corp Opens Office in Seattle

MORSE Corp , a defense technology services provider, has opened a new office in Seattle, Washington . This marks its third location in the U.S. and its first presence on the West Coast.

The expansion aims to strengthen support for key Department of Defense clients, including Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport, the company said Friday.

MORSE is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and opened a satellite office in Arlington, Virginia, in 2024.

MORSE Seattle Office Leadership

Eddy Scott, division leader and portfolio lead of test range automation, will lead the Seattle office. A MORSE veteran since 2017, Scott previously worked in the Cambridge office.

“Having seen MORSE grow from ten people to the company it is today, I couldn’t be more excited about the prospect of opening our first west coast office,” Scott said.

He added, “We look forward to engaging the area’s exceptional technical talent, working to provide solutions to the local DoD community, and overall expanding our impact across the region.”