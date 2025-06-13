MITRE has entered into a partnership with defense company Gambit to develop and test autonomous ground and aerial vehicles for use in Department of Homeland Security operations and Department of Defense missions.

Scope of the MITRE-Gambit Partnership

MITRE said Tuesday that it brings to the partnership its autonomous system teams at the MITRE MASE Lab and the simulation capabilities provided by the MITRE National Range. Gambit will provide proprietary software that work to allow a single operator to command groups of autonomous systems. The company’s software also work to allow autonomous systems to learn from and adapt to the operator’s commands.

The envisioned applications of the autonomous systems the partnership will prototype and test include first responder operations, border security and combat.

Remarks by MITRE & Gambit Executives

Commenting on the collaboration, MITRE Center for Securing the Homeland Vice President and Director Yosry Barsoum said, “Through our partnership with Gambit, we are advancing safe, reliable, and scalable autonomous solutions that serve as force multipliers—enabling a single operator to oversee multiple systems.”

“Together, we aim to help meet the law enforcement community’s evolving operational needs while accelerating transformative technologies that strengthen the homeland security enterprise,” Barsoum added.

For his part, Gambit founder and CEO Josh Giegel said, “With MITRE, we’ll redefine how groups of autonomous systems operate across multiple domains.”

“Together, we’re setting a new standard in trusted autonomy,” Giegel added.