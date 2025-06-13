Israel-based drone technology provider Heven has appointed Michael Buscher, a seasoned national security and technology executive, as president of its U.S. operations. His role includes implementing the growth strategy for the company’s hydrogen-powered drone platforms across military, government and commercial markets, Heven said Thursday.

Buscher brings to the company a range of experience in the government and private sectors. Immediately before joining Heven, he served as Consilium Data Services’ chairman and managing director. Buscher also held senior executive positions at Fortem Technologies, Edge Autonomy and BigBear.ai. He also had previous stints as board adviser in several companies and institutions, including NextTech Solutions and The George Washington University School of Business.

Buscher’s Military Service

Buscher is a U.S. Army and Army Reserves veteran, with more than 30 years of service as special operations officer, according to his LinkedIn profile. He had been deployed in combat with the U.S. Special Operations Command. He had also worked with the CIA operations across North Africa, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. Buscher’s military services continues as an Army Reserve Ambassador to the Department of the Army’s Major General.

Comments by Heven CEO Bentzion Levinson

Bentzion Levinson, Heven’s CEO, said Buscher will contribute “unmatched national security and enterprise leadership” to the company.

“His depth of experience across government, military, and tech makes him the ideal leader to grow our U.S. presence,” Levinson remarked.