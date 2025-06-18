in Executive Moves, Healthcare IT, News

Melinda Pitchford Joins Connected Logistics as Chief Strategy Officer

Melinda Pitchford
Certified service-disabled veteran owned small business Connected Logistics has appointed Melinda Pitchford to the position of chief strategy officer. Connected Logistics said Tuesday that in her new role, Pitchford will also be part of the company’s senior management team.

Melinda Pitchford’s Professional Background

Pitchford brings to the position her experience in leading federal health efforts, fostering partnerships and promoting growth in the Department of Veterans Affairs and Defense Health Agency markets.

Before joining Connected Logistics, Pitchford served as an account executive director at Science Applications International Corp. She had also served as director of business development and capture at Eleven09 and handled business development at King Street Technology Partners.

Her other earlier employers include Elevance Health, where she served as executive account director for the VA and DHA. At DSS, Standard Communications, B3 Group and Adams Communication & Engineering Technology, her responsibilities involved business development and capture management.

