Maximus Unveils Updated Total Experience Management Platform

Maximus has announced an upgraded version of its Total Experience Management platform, now integrated with Amazon Web Services capabilities, to help government agencies improve customer service, streamline delivery and boost mission outcomes.

In a statement Monday, Derrick Pledger , chief digital and information officer at Maximus, said the AWS integration helps “agencies harness the full potential of emerging technologies. By ensuring agencies deliver the right services to the right people at the right time, we are supporting their goals and reshaping the future of government engagement.”

TXM Capabilities

TXM combines artificial intelligence-powered tools, including Amazon Bedrock, Amazon Lex and Amazon Textract to deliver intelligent document processing, AI-assisted customer interactions, topic mining and sentiment analysis. The capabilities enable faster public service, operational efficiency and greater insight.

Already used by agencies such as the Office of Personnel Management and the Department of Veterans Affairs, TXM supports scalable and cloud-based modernization efforts.

Showcasing Innovation at AWS Summit

Maximus will demonstrate the enhanced TXM at the AWS Summit in Washington, D.C., on June 10 and 11.