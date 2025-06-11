Mattermost has launched the Intelligent Mission Environment , or IME, a sovereign, artificial intelligence-enabled platform designed to modernize mission-critical operations for defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure teams.

Built to replace outdated systems, IME improves mission speed, collaboration and decision-making in high-risk environments, the company said Tuesday.

IME Platform Features

IME provides a secure and self-hosted platform that supports three main use cases: cyber defense, DevSecOps and mission operations. Key features include real-time messaging, AI-powered workflows, secure file sharing, audio and screen sharing with transcription and project tracking.

The platform works in disconnected environments, giving teams full control over data and infrastructure while meeting strict security and compliance needs.

IME can be deployed on Amazon Web Services , Azure , Google Cloud , Oracle Cloud , Red Hat OpenShift and private infrastructure.

Statement by Mattermost CEO

Ian Tien , CEO of Mattermost, said, “The cost of maintaining fragmented, manual systems rises daily — draining resources, slowing decisions, and increasing operational risk. That’s why we built Mattermost to deliver a self-hosted, sovereign platform designed for mission-critical environments.”

“With agentic automation, secure workflows, and AI-integrated collaboration, we’re empowering teams to break free from legacy constraints and operate with the speed, precision, and control their missions demand,” Tien added.