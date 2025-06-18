Mattermost has introduced a new platform, called Enterprise Advanced, designed to deliver secure collaboration and artificial intelligence-ready capabilities to help defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure organizations manage multidomain operations.

The company said Tuesday Enterprise Advanced helps streamline mission workflows, protects sensitive data and enables organizations to comply with cybersecurity standards and align with national security mandates.

“Enterprise Advanced marks a fundamental breakthrough in how mission-critical operations are secured and executed,” said Jason Blais, vice president of product and program management at Mattermost.

“We designed this platform to meet the uncompromising demands of defense, intelligence, and cybersecurity teams in both government and enterprise. It empowers them to operate with enhanced security, greater agility, and unwavering confidence in even the most hostile environments,” Blais added.

What Are the Key Capabilities of Enterprise Advanced?

Enterprise Advanced offers zero trust-aligned security controls, cross-domain orchestration, real-time incident response coordination and AI-enabled actions for faster decision-making.

The platform includes data spillage handling features and support for post-quantum cryptography to help organizations secure classified and sensitive workloads.

“Enterprise Advanced is engineered for the operators who manage complexity under pressure,” said Pavel Zeman, senior VP of engineering at Mattermost. “From cyber defense to real-world mission execution, this platform ensures secure collaboration, sovereign control, and seamless automation—all in one system built to operate where failure is not an option.”

Enterprise Advanced will be available in July. Mattermost plans to release enhancements to the platform throughout 2025.