Lockheed Martin will support the construction of the missile and launching platform for the U.S. Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike, or CPS, program under a potential three-year, $1 billion contract modification.

The company’s deliverables under the cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee unpriced letter contract modification include support services in program management and engineering development, the Department of Defense said Friday. Lockheed Martin will also provide program support in systems integration, long lead material, and special tooling and equipment.

Most of the work performance will be in Denver, Colorado, and Huntsville, Alabama, with completion expected on August 31, 2028.

Fund Disbursement Schedule

Fiscal year 2024 Army funds for research, development, test and evaluation amounting to $30 million, and $110 million FY 2025 allocation for the same items will be obligated at the time of the award. The FY 2024 funding will expire at the current fiscal year’s end.

Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity of the Lockheed award modification conducted through a sole source acquisition.

Lockheed earlier secured in June 2024 a potential one-year, $534 million Navy contract modification to provide systems engineering, development and testing support services for the program. The company also booked in August 2023 a $316 million Navy contract modification for CPS support. Lockheed received the initial $40 million contract for the program in December 2018.

CPS, a joint Navy program with the U.S. Army, is geared to build and test a hypersonic boost-glide missile for rapid, precision-guided strike capability against enemy defenses.