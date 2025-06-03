Lockheed Martin has named Melissa Edens as chief financial officer of its missiles and fire control division.

Edens announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

“I’m excited to be returning to this amazing team and contributing to Lockheed Martin’s mission and goals,” Edens said, adding, “I’m looking forward to building on our successes and tackling new challenges with this 5-star team!”

The executive has served Lockheed for nearly three decades. She joined the company in 1998 as a finance analyst and then worked her way up to various leadership roles, including business operations director, vice president of program finance for Lockheed’s rotary and mission systems division, and vice president and controller for the MFC business.

About Lockheed MFC

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control designs, develops and manufactures advanced combat, missile, rocket, manned and unmanned systems for the U.S. and allied militaries.

In September 2024, the U.S. Air Force awarded MFC a $3.23 billion sole-source contract for the production of joint air-to-surface standoff missiles and long-range anti-ship missiles for the militaries of Japan, Finland, Poland and the Netherlands. Lockheed has been producing JASSM since 2001 and is in the process of executing an accelerated acquisition contract for the LARSM for the Pentagon.

The company is also developing the AGM-158 eXtreme Range cruise missile, which offers an increased standoff attack range, and the next-generation missile interceptor system for the Missile Defense Agency.