Amazon Web Services has announced two new WickrGov secure messaging offerings to accelerate adoption across organizations.

The first offering is an expanded no-cost trial for teams of up to 50. The other is the WickrGov Enterprise QuickStart, which is designed for deployments to up to 50,000 personnel, Liz Martin, Department of Defense managing director at AWS, said in a blog post Wednesday.

The no-cost trial, available through December 31, 2025, will allow agencies to test-drive WickrGov and see if the secure messaging service will benefit critical personnel before wide-scale deployment.

Meanwhile, AWS WickrGov Enterprise QuickStart is a cost-effective offering for enterprise users. It includes hands-on deployment assistance to support rapid rollout and to provide guidance on advanced integrations with generative artificial intelligence, language translation and other mission-critical applications.

What is AWS WickrGov?

AWS WickrGov is designed to meet security and compliance requirements. The platform is compatible with government-issued and personal mobile or desktop devices.

It supports sending texts, images, files, and voice and video communications.

Government users can use WickrGov to securely communicate with colleagues in an office, while deployed in the field or at home. They can also use WickrGov to contact loved ones using the commercial Wickr.