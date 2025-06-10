Leonardo DRS will supply the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard and allied naval forces with combat management system hardware under a $41 million contract. Leonardo said Monday that it will work on the contract, which was awarded by Naval Sea Systems Command, at its production facility in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

The allied navies that the company will serve include those of Australia, South Korea and Japan.

Combat Management System Contract Deliverables

The hardware Leonardo DRS will provide features an open architecture design and works as an operator interface allowing users to collect and display battlespace information.

The contract’s deliverables also include multi-screen consoles, displays and peripheral equipment supporting the AEGIS Combat System and Ship Self-Defense System of large and small deck ships.

Remarks by Leonardo DRS Naval Electronics GM

Cari Ossenfort, senior vice president and general manager of Leonardo DRS Naval Electronics, conveyed what she called a strong partnership between the company, the Navy, the Coast Guard and U.S. allies.

“Leonardo DRS remains the leading provider of critical combat and network hardware supporting surface ships and submarines, ensuring our maritime forces are equipped with the most advanced and reliable systems available,” the company official remarked.