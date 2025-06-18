Leidos has received a contract from the Defense Information Systems Agency for work on the Cross-Domain Enterprise Services program.

Scope of Defense Contract

The Virginia-based company said Tuesday that under the terms of the contract, it will be upgrading DISA’s data sharing platform through the integration of its design, engineering and operation. The five-year award is valued up to $35 million and was issued under the Systems Engineering Technology and Innovation indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

Remarks by Leidos’ Paul Welch

Commenting on the contract, Leidos Vice President and Division Manager Paul Welch said, “Modern defense missions, driven by joint operations and real-time coordination, depend on the ability to transfer data across networks without delay or compromise.”

“Our decades of expertise uniquely position us to deliver secure, scalable technology designed to support data reaching the right users at the right time,” he added.