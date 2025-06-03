in Contract Awards, News

Leidos Books Air Force Electromagnetic Weapons R&D Contract

Leidos will conduct research and development on the U.S. Air Force high-power electromagnetic weapons systems transitions program under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth a maximum value of $45 million.

Air Force Contract Requirements

The Reston, Virginia-based company will develop and test sub-systems for integration into agile, ground-based high-power electromagnetic weapon platforms, the Department of Defense said Friday. Contract work will be done in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with completion expected by May 30, 2030.

The Air Force Research Laboratory’s contracting branch at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity for the five-year IDIQ contract. The procurement was initiated as a limited call request for proposal under an existing advanced research solicitation from three contractors, all of which submitted offers.

Previous Contracts Between Leidos and the Air Force

Previous Leidos contracts with the Air Force include a four-year, $39.18 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract awarded in December 2022 for the development and demonstration of electro-optic sensing defensive electronic warfare prototype. The company also booked in February 2022 a two-year AFRL contract to prototype an electromagnetic waves system to counter drones.

Written by Arthur McMiler

