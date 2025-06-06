Kristin Robertson, owner and president of KBR Insights and former Boeing and RTX senior executive, has been named a member of the board of directors of Kraken Robotics. Her defense industry experience of over 30 years “will be invaluable” as Kraken Robotics pursues growth its next phase of growth, Greg Reid, company president and CEO said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Kristin Robertson’s Professional & Educational Background

Robertson served for more than one year as president of space and command and control systems at what is now RTX. She also previously held various senior executive positions in her 28-year stint with Boeing, where she served last as vice president and manager of autonomous systems. The role called for Robertson’s leadership in multiple seabed projects, including the U.S. Navy’s Orca extra-large unmanned undersea vehicle.

Before starting her career in the private sector, Robertson worked in the U.S. Navy as a civilian electronics engineer at the Naval Aviation Depot in San Diego, California.

Robertson holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of California San Diego and a master’s degree in international business from Saint Louis University.