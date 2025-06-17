Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has announced plans to expand its facility in Bristow, Oklahoma, to produce turbojet engines.

The company said Monday that the advanced manufacturing site will initially focus on making its GEK800 propulsion technology.

GEK800, part of the GE Aerospace-Kratos family of turbojet engines, is designed for unmanned aerial systems and collaborative combat aircraft.

Kratos to Establish Advanced Aircraft Factory in Oklahoma

According to the company, the project will be expanded from its current size of 50,000 square feet to 100,000 square feet. It will also have three small engine test cells funded by the state of Oklahoma.

The expanded facility will have five production lines dedicated to making GEK engines, with an initial output of 500 engines annually. Operations are expected to ramp up in 2026.

“This new Kratos investment reflects our continued commitment to delivering high-performance, affordable jet engine technology to support the Department of Defense and our allies and answers the rising demand for propulsion systems for cruise missiles and CCA-type aircraft, while being targeted and optimized for cost reduction,” shared Eric DeMarco, president and CEO of Kratos. “The Bristow facility will play a critical role in accelerating production of the GEK family of engines, including the GEK800, and strengthening America’s industrial base in this decisive era.”

The facility is expected to create approximately 45 new jobs with each additional production line. Recruitment for the initial engine line is expected to begin in the coming months.

GE-Kratos Partnership