Kevin Opeth has assumed new responsibilities as senior vice president of public sector at IT services company Vision Technologies . He confirmed his appointment in a LinkedIn post published Saturday.

In his new role, Opeth will oversee Vision Technologies’ technology portfolio for federal, state and local government and higher education customers.

Kevin Opeth’s Career Highlights

The senior leader has been at Vision Technologies for over 10 years and has contributed to many major audio-visual projects, the company said. He joined the Glen Burnie, Maryland-headquartered firm in 2015 as an audio-visual design engineer.

Throughout the years, he was appointed to roles of increasing responsibility, eventually becoming VP of the company’s audio-visual and security division in October 2023 and then VP of public sector in January 2025.

Before Vision Technologies, Opeth was a systems engineer and design consultant for RJC Designs for over seven years.

Earlier in his career, he worked as an installation and test engineer for Nelson White Systems.

Opeth holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the University of Maryland’s Global Campus and an associate degree in electrical, electronics and communications engineering from the TESST College of Technology.