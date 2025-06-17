KBR, a provider of science, technology and engineering capabilities, will serve as a subcontractor on Strategic Resources Inc.’s Master Resilience Training/Training Center Support contract with the U.S. Army.

Army Contract Terms

KBR said Monday that the $161 million single-award, fixed-firm price contract calls for the provision of master resilience trainers at Army Ready and Resilience Centers, where they will work to deliver physical and psychological health and resilience services to benefit not only soldiers but also their families, various military and government personnel and allied forces.

The contract comes with a one-year base period and four option years. Work will be carried out at Army installations in the U.S., Korea, Japan and Germany.

Remarks by KBR’s Mark Kavanaugh

Commenting on the effort, KBR KBR President for Defense, Intel and Space Mark Kavanaugh said, “With KBR and SRI’s expertise, we will enhance the resilience and readiness of our forces, ensuring they are mentally and physically prepared for the challenges ahead. This initiative is not just an investment in our military—it’s an investment in the strength and security of our nation.”