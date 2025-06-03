James Johnson Named SVP of Space Solutions at Parsons

James Johnson announced on LinkedIn Monday that he has been appointed senior vice president of the space solutions sector at Parsons , following his previous role as SVP of systems engineering and integration at the company.

In his new role, Johnson will oversee strategy, growth and execution across defense and government space and missile defense markets.

He will also lead initiatives in space command and control, operations and engineering services for clients including the Missile Defense Agency, U.S. Space Force, Army, Air Force, NASA, Golden Dome for America and commercial partners.

Private Sector Experience

As SVP of systems engineering and integration at Parsons, Johnson managed daily operations, execution, staffing and financial performance of the company’s engineering services business.

Before joining Parsons in 2024, he spent over two years at CACI International , where he provided executive leadership for operations in the Huntsville market.

Public Sector Background

Between 2001 and 2021, Johnson held several leadership roles in the public sector. He most recently served as deputy to the commander of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, with previous positions at the Army Aviation and Missile Command, Army Test and Evaluation Command and the MDA.