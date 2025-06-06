Jacobs to Expand Boeing’s St. Louis Site

Jacobs will work to double the size of Boeing ’s St. Louis facility in Missouri, supporting efforts to enhance national security and defense infrastructure. The multi-billion-dollar project includes sustainable building development, infrastructure upgrades and environmental solutions, Jacobs said Thursday.

The expanded site will house advanced assembly operations and a post-assembly center for future-generation aircraft. Construction is already underway and will proceed in phases from 2026 to 2030.

Susannah Kerr Comments on Boeing Collaboration

Susannah Kerr , executive vice president at Jacobs, said, “During the past two years, our ongoing collaboration with Boeing from design concept through construction and accelerating National Environmental Policy Act approvals in eight months, reflects Jacobs’ commitment to supporting national security and defense operations by providing critical facilities and infrastructure.”

“This achievement—including the required demolition of an old facility—demonstrates our experience navigating complex design and environmental challenges,” she added.

Boeing’s St. Louis Operations