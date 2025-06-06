Qualifying U.S. government agencies can now issue task orders to critical metal and materials provider IperionX for the supply of titanium components and parts under a Small Business Innovation Research contract from the U.S. Army that called for the research and development of low-cost domestic titanium for defense applications.

Terms of the SBIR Phase III Award

IperionX explained Thursday that being a Phase III contract, its SBIR award allows for the procurement of proven technologies by federal agencies even without competition. The Phase III SBIR award is structured as an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract and allows for a maximum total of $99 million in orders.

Initial procurements are expected to focus on high-performance titanium fasteners for defense agencies, though future orders may include additional product forms like aerospace components.

Work is expected to be completed by June 4, 2030.

Remarks by IperionX CEO Taso Arima

Taso Arima, IperionX co-founder and CEO, described the SBIR contract award as “a pivotal milestone,” validating the performance of the company’s technologies, while also underscoring the Department of Defense’s commitment to localize the titanium supply chain.

“We look forward to delivering mission-critical components that are lighter, stronger and more cost-effective while reducing reliance on international supply chains,” the IperionX head commented.