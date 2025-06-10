Steve Orrin, federal chief technology officer at Intel, said the Department of Defense is expected to issue operational technology-specific zero trust guidance this summer as it works to strengthen the cybersecurity posture of OT systems used to sustain military operations.

In an article published Monday on Defense Opinion, Orrin wrote that OT systems include sensors, weapons systems, mission platforms and radars, as well as HVAC and fire suppression units, shipyard systems, medical devices, and access control and surveillance systems protecting facilities.

OT-Specific Zero Trust Guidance

The federal CTO stated that DOD’s upcoming OT zero trust guidance is expected to list 35 to 40 activities and will likely address weapons systems and defense-critical infrastructure in subsequent releases.

“While the final framework remains to be seen, this is a promising indication that the department recognizes OT security requires a tailored approach, not a one-size-fits-all solution,” Orrin wrote.

OT Security Under Zero Trust Requires Collaboration

Orrin noted that securing OT systems under a zero trust framework requires collaboration between OT and IT stakeholders.

To ensure OT security through zero trust, Orrin said agencies can take several measures, such as implementing segmentation, enforcing precise access and identity controls and advancing tool selection and visibility.

“For systems that can’t support direct security agents, teams can embed network-based sensors to continuously monitor for anomalies without interfering with sensitive systems. This external visibility strengthens detection and response while protecting even outdated or fragile devices,” the Intel executive wrote.