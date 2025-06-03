Infleqtion has secured a $100 million Series C funding round to expand its atom-based quantum platforms and fast-track the deployment of advanced quantum systems designed to tackle real-world challenges.

The Boulder, Colorado-based company said Monday the funding is backed by Glynn Capital, Counterpoint Global of Morgan Stanley, S32 and SAIC . Other investors include Axial, Breakthrough Victoria, Caruso Ventures, Cyfr Capital, Golden Vision Capital, Global Frontier, In-Q-Tel, LCP, Maverick, National Security Strategic Investment Fund, Olive Ventures, Overmatch, S Ventures and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation. J.P. Morgan served as the exclusive placement agent for Infleqtion.

Building Upon $30 Million Revenue

Infleqtion generated nearly $30 million in revenue in 2024 and has a customer pipeline exceeding $200 million. The company will leverage the investment to boost the development and deployment of quantum systems to support national security and advanced intelligent platforms.

Revolutionizing Quantum Technology

Infleqtion is the sole company driving the commercialization of atom-based quantum systems for computing, sensing, and precision timing. It leverages atoms for government and commercial programs deployed globally. This includes Sqale, its neutral atom-based quantum computer currently used by the UK’s National Quantum Computing Centre. The company is also the only foreign quantum computing partner in Japan’s Quantum Moonshot program.

The company achieved a breakthrough in materials science through its Superstaq compiler and Nvidia’s CUDA-Q platform. It also launched Contextual Machine Learning, a quantum-inspired artificial intelligence system for solving complex defense and biotech challenges.

Infleqtion is revolutionizing quantum-driven positioning, navigation and timing, delivering advanced capabilities for national security. Its atomic cocks, deployed with NASA and the Department of Defense, provide 100x greater precision than legacy systems.

“Infleqtion’s visionary advancements in atomic clocks, inertial navigation, and quantum communication directly align with our mission to integrate emerging technologies into active and critical operations to enhance resilience, precision, and ultimately keeping warfighters safe in the most demanding environments,” stated Lauren Knausenberger , chief innovation officer at SAIC and three-time Wash100 Award winner.