Impulse Space Raises $300M in Series C Financing

Impulse Space has secured $300 million in a Series C funding round led by Linse Capital, bringing the in-space transportation services provider’s total funding to $525 million.

The California-based company said Tuesday it will use the capital to scale and execute its backlog of missions amid increasing demand in the defense, civil and commercial sectors.

Impulse Space has over 30 government and commercial contracts with a combined value of nearly $200 million.

“This raise helps us scale production and technical capabilities to meet that demand head-on,” said Tom Mueller, founder and CEO of Impulse Space.

With the latest funding, the company will expand its workforce across engineering, manufacturing and mission operations; accelerate research and development efforts to broaden mission profiles and build new vehicles for NASA and national security applications; and advance production of its Mira and Helios space vehicles to meet its growing backlog.

“Achieving a true space age is going to require new levels of in-space mobility to move payloads quickly and precisely, both within and between orbits. That capability is what we’re building at Impulse,” Mueller noted.

In October, the company announced that it raised $150 million in a Series B financing round.

Investor Support for Impulse Space’s Series C Round

DFJ Growth participated as a new investor in the Linse Capital-led funding round, which includes returning investors Valor Equity Partners, Founders Fund, Airbus Ventures, Lux Capital, RTX Ventures, DCVC, Spring Tide, First Principles Group, Balerion Space Ventures, Tamarack Global and Trousdale Ventures.

“Impulse is tackling one of the most technically demanding challenges in aerospace with a speed and precision we rarely see,” said Bastiaan Janmaat, managing partner at Linse Capital. “Their vertically integrated approach, proven track record, and ability to execute quickly in this market give them a real advantage. We’re excited to support their vision as they build the infrastructure that will power the next generation of space missions.”