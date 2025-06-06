HII has supported the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed launch and recovery of the uncrewed underwater vehicle Yellow Moray from USS Delaware, a Virginia-class attack submarine, in the U.S. European Command theater.

The achievement marks the first torpedo tube deployment and recovery of a UUV for a tactical mission, the company said Thursday.

Learn more about the innovative technologies that are poised to shape the future of naval operations at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Navy Summit on Aug. 26. Register for the in-person event here.

Yellow Moray Demonstrates Autonomous Mission Capabilities

Yellow Moray is based on HII’s REMUS 600, a modular and rapidly deployable autonomous platform capable of conducting search and recovery, mine countermeasure, rapid environmental assessment, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

During the test, Yellow Moray performed a pre-programmed mission profile that enabled the Navy to evaluate the subsea and seabed warfare capabilities of the UUV. USS Delaware conducted three sorties with the platform, each lasting up to 10 hours, proving that Yellow Moray can carry out multiple missions autonomously.

“This capability allows us to extend our reach with additional sensors at both shallower and deeper depths than a manned submarine can access,” shared Vice Adm. Rob Gaucher, commander of the Submarine Force Atlantic.

The deployment also showed that the Submarine Force and UUV Group 1 can rapidly adapt to new capabilities.

Gaucher shared that the Navy plans to make more deployments of submarines with robotic and autonomous capabilities worldwide.