Greg Larson Appointed Procurement Sciences AI CTO

Greg Larson , a 20-year industry veteran, has been named chief technology officer at Procurement Sciences AI.

The Washington, D.C.-based artificial intelligence company said Monday Larson’s appointment is part of its rapid expansion efforts and commitment to providing government contractors with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.

Who Is Greg Larson?

Larson is a seasoned technology leader with a proven track record of building high-performing teams, developing talent and fostering collaborative environments. A prolific inventor, Larson oversaw the development of innovations in AI, financial and marketing technologies.

He was most recently the CTO at Agility, spearheading the company’s technology organization and strategy. He oversaw the research and development of AI, machine learning and data technologies, and the implementation of data security and IT practices.

Before that, Larson spent nearly four years at Tauri Capital as a general partner and angel investor. He was also with Parallel as an adviser and Jasper as vice president of engineering and head of technology.

Larson briefly worked at BILL as senior VP of engineering after spending over five years at Divvy, where he managed the engineering and technology organization, including development, data, IT, infrastructure and security. The executive also served as VP of software development at ObservePoint, senior engineering services team manager at Adobe and software engineer at LogMeIn and Microsoft.

Remarks by Procurement Sciences AI CEO

“We’re thrilled to welcome Greg at a time when our technology is helping define the future of work in government contracting,” said Christian Ferreira , CEO and founder of Procurement Sciences AI.

“His proven success scaling high-growth, AI-first platforms is exactly what we need as we continue to build a category-defining solution for one of the world’s most complex markets,” he added.