Google Cloud has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High authorization for Agent Assist, Looker, or Google Cloud core, and Vertex AI Vector Search .

The company said Friday the FedRAMP High status of its artificial intelligence-powered tools aligns with its mission to safeguard critical government data while enhancing cloud adoption.

Google Cloud’s AI-Powered Platforms

Agent Assist provides real-time support to call center operators. It enables them to gather useful information needed by the caller during the conversation. This service personalizes the call with accurate data while minimizing the handle time. Agent Assist transcribes the call, locates critical information related to the subject and guides agents through the necessary procedures.

Looker, also known as Google Cloud core, enables data exploration, dashboard creation and generation of self-service reports using natural language queries. The business intelligence platform also simplifies provisioning and configuration.

Vertex AI Vector Search utilizes vector representations of data to conduct rapid semantic searches and matching on large datasets, allowing users to streamline operations and enhance services. The AI tool also enables informed decision-making through the rapid identification of links and trends from unstructured data.