General Dynamics Information Technology has launched new programs geared towards advancing the development of new capabilities.

The initiative aims to identify, assess and introduce disruptive technologies to federal government missions, the General Dynamics business unit said Tuesday.

“The demand for advanced technology solutions across the federal government has never been greater,” according to Ben Gianni, senior vice president and chief technology officer at GDIT. “As agencies prioritize technologies like artificial intelligence to drive efficiencies and optimize mission delivery, our continued investments in emerging technologies and commercial partnerships will bring faster, better and higher-value solutions to government.”

Emerging, Commercial Technology Programs

Geoffrey Williams, the company’s vice president of emerging technology, will lead the emerging technology program. His team will primarily focus on artificial intelligence, quantum computing, edge computing, advanced wireless and full-spectrum cyber

As part of the emerging technology program, GDIT plans to partner with startups and other technology companies to develop novel capabilities for various applications, including health diagnostics, contested environment logistics, border security and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

GDIT also appointed Mathew Soltis, the company’s vice president of technology solutions and alliance partnerships, to head the commercial partnership program.

In line with the company’s mission to drive digital transformations, it expanded its technology partnerships by signing strategic collaboration agreements with Amazon Web Services, ServiceNow, IonQ and GitLab. The companies will be jointly developing technologies to enhance efficiency, deliver cost savings and modernize mission-critical systems in government.