Matthew McFadden, vice president of cyber at General Dynamics Information Technology, said government agencies should avoid fragmented cyber strategies and take actionable steps to strengthen their defenses against cyberattacks, including achieving real-time, unified visibility across the enterprise.

Enterprise-to-Edge Visibility

“Gaps in visibility leave agencies vulnerable because they create opportunities for attackers to get into an environment and then laterally move across it,” McFadden wrote in an article published Wednesday on GDIT’s website.

He noted that modern tools could help agencies unify threat data and facilitate automated detection and response, enabling enterprise-to-edge visibility.

“When leveraged effectively, these capabilities empower teams to not just detect faster but to respond with precision,” he added.

Proactive Threat Hunting, Protection Tech

Government agencies are fielding secure access service edge, cloud native application protection platform and other emerging cybersecurity capabilities across their environments.

McFadden stated that agencies are also adopting platform-type toolsets that maximize cyber defense capabilities while minimizing the number of disparate tools.

Pairing XDR Platforms With AI-Native Cyber Tools

The GDIT official said extended detection and response, or XDR, platforms have become core components of defensive operations, helping thwart threat actors within the observed 51-second breakout time.

According to McFadden, combining XDR platforms with artificial intelligence-native cybersecurity tools could enable intelligence automation across the security operations center, or SOC.

“It also allows cybersecurity teams to move faster and make better decisions focused on the most critical threats. The modern SOC requires more integration, AI-infused capabilities, and automation that allows agencies to stay ahead of threats,” he added.