GDIT Further Invests in Cyber, AI & Mission Software COEs

General Dynamics Information Technology has expanded its centers of excellence, or COE, for artificial intelligence, cyber and mission software to accelerate the delivery of critical capabilities to government agencies.

GDIT said Wednesday that the increased investment underscores its commitment to develop and deploy advanced technologies for federal customers.

Providing Long-Term Value to Customers

Under the initiative, the AI COE will provide tools for defense, civilian, healthcare and intelligence agency missions, while the Cyber COE will deliver capabilities to protect critical infrastructure, mission operations and government networks. For its part, the Mission Software COE will implement AI-assisted software development and digital engineering to modernize mission systems.

According to GDIT Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Ben Gianni, the expanded COEs “will enable us to move faster, innovate more boldly and deliver long-term value to our customers.”

“Federal agencies require speed, agility and forward-looking mission solutions to keep pace with evolving demands,” he explained.

COE Leadership

To run the AI COE, the company appointed Dave Vennergrund, vice president of AI and data insights. He brings to the role three decades of technology experience, including leading the Luna AI solution, one of GDIT’s Digital Accelerators designed to advance government missions. Meanwhile, the organization recruited Karen Valenta as vice president of cyber to head the cyber COE and named Jay Olsen, currently the company’s technology vice president of application services, as its mission software COE lead.