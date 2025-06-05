Seasoned management executive Gary Sauer shared in a LinkedIn post his appointment as vice president for business development and growth at defense technology company AV. A retired U.S. Army officer with more than 22 years of service, Sauer possesses a career track record that also includes experience in the public and private sectors.

Previous Senior Executive Roles

Immediately before joining AV, Sauer served as vice president for Air Force business development and growth at BlueHalo. He also had previous stints at Eqlipse Technologies as VP for business development of advanced R&D and at FWG Solutions, where he initially joined as chief growth officer and later served as an advisory board member.

In addition, Sauer previously held executive roles at Cubic Mission Solutions, Electro Optical Industries, Schafer, SRC, Applied Research Associates and BAE Systems.

His working experience in the government sector is drawn from over six years’ stint at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, where he served last as program manager.