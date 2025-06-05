in Executive Moves, News

Former Blue Halo Exec Gary Sauer Joins AV as Business Development and Growth VP

Gary Sauer / AV
Former Blue Halo Exec Gary Sauer Joins AV as Business Development and Growth VP - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Seasoned management executive Gary Sauer shared in a LinkedIn post his appointment as vice president for business development and growth at defense technology company AV. A retired U.S. Army officer with more than 22 years of service, Sauer possesses a career track record that also includes experience in the public and private sectors.

Previous Senior Executive Roles

Immediately before joining AV, Sauer served as vice president for Air Force business development and growth at BlueHalo. He also had previous stints at Eqlipse Technologies as VP for business development of advanced R&D and at FWG Solutions, where he initially joined as chief growth officer and later served as an advisory board member.

In addition, Sauer previously held executive roles at Cubic Mission Solutions, Electro Optical Industries, Schafer, SRC, Applied Research Associates and BAE Systems.

His working experience in the government sector is drawn from over six years’ stint at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, where he served last as program manager.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

Ultra I&C, Dell Technologies to Supply Air Force With SPOC Processor - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ultra I&C, Dell Technologies to Supply Air Force With SPOC Processor
BAE Books Navy Contract to Upgrade Military IFF Transponder - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BAE Books Navy Contract to Upgrade Military IFF Transponder